ACMS is the largest private employer of School Crossing Guards in the nation. Being chosen to work as a School Crossing Guard results in an important and rewarding part-time job. Our employees typically live in the same communities as they work and become hometown heroes to the children and parents of the schools we serve.

Whether you would like to work as a Regular Guard or a Substitute Guard, we are interested in talking to you! We are looking for individuals with a dedicated work ethic and a high level of integrity, who are willing to work in a fast-paced, outdoor environment. We invite you to join us in the important work of Keeping Children Safe. Please provide the information on the form, and a Hiring Agent will contact you. Additionally, feel free to contact us at (800) 540-9290.